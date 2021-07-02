Elvis Presley streaming channel is coming

Independent streaming company Cinedigm in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises has announced the forthcoming launch of The Elvis Presley Channel.

The King will live on in streaming.

According to a press release, The Elvis Presley Channel will be an ad-supported and linear streaming service “comprised of Elvis Presley archival content and specials, as well as musical content from some of the most influential rock ‘n roll artists that inspired the music industry.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel,” Marc Rosen, president, entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said in a statement. “The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases.”

The new channel plans to feature continual Elvis programming with exclusive specials and documentaries of the artist who died from heart disease in 1977, including his famed 1968 comeback special “Singer Presents…Elvis,” “Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite” and “Elvis by the Presleys.”

There also will be footage from the archives of legends including Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and more, specials highlighting impact cities like Memphis that helped shape rock ‘n’ roll, as well as some general music documentaries.

“The new channel will provide viewers an intimate view into the artist that defined a generation with exclusive films, specials, and documentaries,” the press release stated. “The Elvis Presley Channel will also give fans a chance to watch rare home footage from the Graceland Archives.”

The new channel is slated to launch in early 2022 and will be available in the US and Canada.

