Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 28-April 3:

March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 80. Actor Dianne Wiest is 75. Country singer Reba McEntire is 66. Actor Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 59. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 55. Actor Tracey Needham (“The Division,” “JAG”) is 54. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 52. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 52. Actor Vince Vaughn is 51. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 50. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 48. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 48. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 45. Actor Annie Wersching (“24″) is 44. Actor Julia Stiles is 40. Singer Lady Gaga is 35. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 33.

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 78. Composer Vangelis (“Chariots of Fire”) is 78. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 74. Actor Bud Cort (“Harold and Maude”) is 73. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“Harry Potter”) is 66. Actor Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 66. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 64. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 62. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 60. Model Elle Macpherson is 58. Actor Annabella Sciorra (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 57. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 54. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 54. Actor Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 53. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 53. Country singer Brady Seals is 52. Actor Megan Hilty is 40. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 40.

March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall is 95. Actor John Astin is 91. Actor Warren Beatty is 84. Drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues is 80. Musician Eric Clapton is 76. Actor Paul Reiser is 65. Rapper MC Hammer is 59. Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 57. Singer Tracy Chapman is 57. TV personality Piers Morgan is 56. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 55. Actor Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 53. Singer Celine Dion is 53. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” ″Garage Rehab”) is 52. Actor Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 50. Actor Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 46. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 45. Singer Norah Jones is 42. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 41. Actor Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 40. Country singer Justin Moore is 37. Actor Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 35. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 30. Rapper NF is 30.

March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 94. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 87. Actor Shirley Jones is 87. Musician Herb Alpert is 86. Actor Christopher Walken is 78. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 77. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 77. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 73. Actor Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter” films) is 71. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 71. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 66. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 50. Actor Ewan McGregor is 50. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 46. Rapper Tony Yayo is 43. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 41. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” ″Book of Mormon”) is 39. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 38. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 38. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 37. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 36.

April 1: Actor Jane Powell (“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”) is 92. Actor Don Hastings (“As The World Turns”) is 87. Actor Ali MacGraw is 82. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 82. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 73. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 71. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 60. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ″Twilight”) is 59. Country singer Woody Lee is 53. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Rapper-actor Method Man is 50. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ″Dead Presidents”) are 49. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 48. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” ″The Butler”) is 45. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ″Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 39. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 38. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) is 35. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 34. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ″Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 24.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt is 76. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ″ER,” ″Perfect Strangers”) is 74. Singer Emmylou Harris is 74. Actor Pamela Reed is 72. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 72. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 60. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 60. Country singer Billy Dean is 59. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 59. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 57. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 54. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 52. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ″Without a Trace”) is 48. Actor Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 46. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ″Inglourious Basterds”) is 44. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 35. Country singer Chris Janson is 35. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 33.

April 3: Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Singer Richard Thompson is 72. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 71. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 65. Actor Alec Baldwin is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 59. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 53. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 49. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 48. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 47. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 43. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 39. Singer Leona Lewis is 36. Actor Amanda Bynes is 35. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 34. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 30. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 22.

