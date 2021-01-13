INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Luisi’s term with Dallas Symphony extended through 2028-29

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 11:39 AM

DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi’s contract as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra was extended for five years through the 2028-29 season on Wednesday.

Luisi, who turns 61 on Jan. 17, was hired in June 2018 to start as music director with the 2020-21 season. He succeeded Jaap van Zweden (2008-18), who became music director of the New York Philharmonic.

Luisi is in his final season as general music director of the Zurich Opera, a role he has held since 2012.

