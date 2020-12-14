Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 20-26: Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 79. Drummer…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 20-26:

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 79. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 76. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 75. Musician Alan Parsons is 72. Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 68. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 66. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” ″Holocaust”) is 64. Singer Billy Bragg is 63. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 63. Actor Joel Gretsch (“V″) is 56. Country singer Kris Tyler is 56. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 54. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 50. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 38. Actor Jonah Hill is 37. Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 36. Singer JoJo is 30.

Dec. 21: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 85. Actor Jane Fonda is 83. Actor Larry Bryggman (TV’s “As The World Turns,” “film’s ”Die Hard: With A Vengeance”) is 82. Singer Carla Thomas is 78. Guitarist Albert Lee is 77. Actor Josh Mostel (“Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy”) is 74. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 72. Singer Nick Gilder is 70. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 68. Actor Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 65. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 64. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 64. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” ″The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 63. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 58. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 56. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 55. Actor Michelle Hurd (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’) is 54. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 54. Actor Karri Turner (“JAG”) is 54. Actor Khrystyne Haje (“Head of the Class”) is 52. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 52. Actor Julie Delpy is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 49. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 49. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 44. Actor Rutina Wesley (“True Blood”) is 42. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 38. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 37. Actor Kaitlyn Dever (“Last Man Standing”) is 24.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 84. Country singer Red Steagall is 82. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 75. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 72. Actor BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 67. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 60. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 60. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 58. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Country singer Lori McKenna is 52. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 47. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 40. Actor Harry Ford (“Code Black”) is 38. Actor Greg Finley (TV’s “The Flash,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 36. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 31. Singer Meghan Trainor is 27.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell (“Gomer Pyle, USMC”) is 89. Actor Frederic Forrest (“Lonesome Dove”) is 84. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 80. Drummer Ron Bushy of Iron Butterfly is 79. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 77. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 74. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 71. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 62. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 56. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 43. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” ″Camp Rock”) is 30. Actor Spencer Daniels (“Mom”) is 28. Actor Caleb Foote (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 27.

Dec. 24: Actor Sharon Farrell (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 74. Actor Grand L. Bush (TV’s “The Visitor,” film’s “Demolition Man”) is 65. Actor Clarence Gilyard (“Walker, Texas Ranger”) is 65. Actor Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 64. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 63. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 61. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 59. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 57. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 56. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 54. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 50. Singer Ricky Martin is 49. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 47. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” ″Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 46. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon A Time,” “True Blood”) is 43. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 36. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 29. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 29.

Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 77. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 76. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 75. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72. Actor Sissy Spacek is 71. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 71. Actor CCH Pounder is 68. Singer Annie Lennox is 66. Singer Steve Wariner is 66. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 66. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 63. Actor Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 52. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 49. Singer Dido is 49. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 48. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 38. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 36. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 35. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 32.

Dec. 26: Today’s birthdays: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 85. Record producer Phil Spector is 81. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 75. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 73. Humorist David Sedaris is 64. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 58. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 58. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 57. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 53. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 53. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 52. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 50. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 49. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 41. Actor Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 35. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 29. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 28.

