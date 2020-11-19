CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Music News » Al Pacino, Tina Fey…

Al Pacino, Tina Fey to appear in ‘Heroes of New York’ lineup

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 8:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, Tina Fey and Eli Manning will join a star-studded lineup to celebrate the selfless acts of New Yorkers.

Robin Hood and iHeartRadio announced a collaboration Thursday to present “Heroes of New York,” which will air Dec. 1 on television and radio stations in New York. The one-hour show will share inspirational stories of generosity from individuals and organizations.

The show will feature musical performances from Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett and Andra Day. Carey will perform a medley, Bennett will sing “Smile” and Day will perform “Silent Night.”

Other special guests include Jon Stewart, Kevin Bacon, Mariano Rivera, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest and Tracy Morgan.

In May, the New York-based poverty fighting organization, Robin Hood, and iHeartMedia held the “Rise Up New York!” telethon. The event raised $115 million toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | Music News

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Navy seeing 'explosion' in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

Senate Democrats introduce new bill to block Schedule F executive order

Telework may be the recruitment and retention solution agencies -- and Congress -- are looking for

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up