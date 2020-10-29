Springsteen criticizes Trump’s ‘nightmare’ presidency

▶ Watch Video: Bruce Springsteen: President Trump “doesn’t have a grasp” on what it means to be American On the…

On the Halloween and Election Day-themed episode of his radio show, Bruce Springsteen voices his strong opinion about President Trump, saying, “It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital.”

Springsteen shared two clips from the newest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “From My Home To Yours,” on Twitter Wednesday. The episode’s title: “Farewell To The Thief.”

In the intro, Springsteen calls for “an exorcism in our nation’s capital” as spooky Halloween-themed music plays. “In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out,” he says. “I thought it was a f***ing nightmare. But it was true.”

In a second clip from the episode, the 71-year-old rocker reads a poem by Elaine Griffin Baker about the state of our country under President Trump.

Baker’s poem criticizes the president for having “no art… no literature, no poetry, no music” in the White House — not even any pets or kids’ science fairs.

“[There’s] no time when the president takes off his blue suit, red tie uniform and becomes human, except when he puts on his white shirt and kaki pants uniform and hides from the American people to play golf,” Springsteen continues — going on to note the lack of “images of the first family together enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation,” like the Obamas in Hawaii or the Bush family in Kennebunkport.

“Where’d that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and the expression of love and happiness go?”

When Springsteen wrapped up the reading, he added his own final line: “On November 3rd, vote them out.”

According to the Asbury Park Press in Springsteen’s home state of New Jersey, the musician continues to criticize Mr. Trump in the full episode. “A good portion of our fine country, to my eye, has been thoroughly hypnotized, brainwashed by a con man from Queens,” Springsteen says.

Springsteen has been vocal about his opposition to Mr. Trump in the past. In an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph earlier this month, Springsteen threatened to leave the country if Mr. Trump was elected again. “If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said, according to The Hill.

“We’re living in a frightening time,” Springsteen said in an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King last year. “The stewardship of the nation is — has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means … And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”