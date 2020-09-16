RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 6:25 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Austin, Texas, man to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift’s former record label.

According to records filed in federal court, Eric Swarbrick was given the sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Nashville. The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

The complaint said Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Label Group in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift. Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them.

