CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC tourism takes deep hit | Montgomery Co. to delay Phase Three | Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Music News » Singer Blanco Brown undergoes…

Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident

The Associated Press

September 3, 2020, 11:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.

A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.

Brown’s combination of country and trap music, which often relies heavily on 808 bass drum sounds and hi-hat cymbals, went viral on the app TikTok, where people recreated his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.

The song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. He released his BBR Music Group debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” last year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | Music News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up