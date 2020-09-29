CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Music News » Review: Bon Jovi livin'…

Review: Bon Jovi livin’ on lots of prayers in ‘2020’

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bon Jovi, “2020” (Island)

This is not your momma’s Bon Jovi.

Tommy and Gina aren’t wild in the streets anymore. It’s 2020, and these days, no one’s having a nice day as a virus kills hundreds of thousands of citizens, Black people die at the hands of police and millions remain out of work.

Bon Jovi, the Jersey Boys who have always radiated a sunny, we-got-this optimism, have a new album named after the dismal year in which we all find ourselves. And despite kicking off with a song insisting that life is “Limitless,” there’s evidence aplenty on successive tracks that things feel pretty darn limited right now.

These songs are not meant to be shouted out as one under the stars in a New Jersey football stadium on a hot summer night.

They chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings. They’re about the struggles of first responders and hospital workers, military members grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder and how the media covers one mass shooting and quickly moves on to the next “before we can even grieve.”

“American Reckoning” deals with the death of George Floyd in police custody, and “Do What You Can” is about surviving the coronavirus pandemic a day at a time.

To his credit, Jon Bon Jovi gets that releasing an album of “let’s go to the shore and party” songs would be utterly tone-deaf in a year when there are so many literal life and death issues playing out.

His answer: Love, love and more love. “Bad Medicine” has given way to “Beautiful Drug,” a song about how love is the cure that, in the absence of a vaccine, we need more now than ever.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up