CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Music News » Rolling Stones to release…

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up