Home » Music News » Little Richard to be…

Little Richard to be buried at historically black college

The Associated Press

May 15, 2020, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.

Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.

Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.

The cemetery is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | Music News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up