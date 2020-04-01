Home » Music News » Review: Saxman Jimmy Greene's…

Review: Saxman Jimmy Greene’s album is spirited, spiritual

The Associated Press

April 1, 2020, 12:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jimmy Greene, “While Looking Up” (Mack Avenue)

Change is a constant on jazz saxman Jimmy Greene’s new album, “While Looking Up.” The 68-minute set flies by because of the way he varies the performing cast and mood.

Greene’s daughter was a Sandy Hook shooting victim, and the album title refers to the direction he looks for peace and strength. He conveys plenty of both with playing that’s by turns lyrical, soulful, spirited and spiritual.

Greene performs three covers, and they’re all excellent. A quintet including guitarist Lage Lund gives Cole Porter’s “So In Love” a childlike innocence. “Good Morning Heartache” has a stark, bluesy throb played by a trio. Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” becomes an unlikely highlight, with Greene taking the lyrics to heart and flipping the song’s familiar mood with a mournful interpretation.

There are lighter moments. Keyboardist Aaron Goldberg injects bits of wit by quoting “Summertime,” “Carmen” and “Swinging on a Star,” while Stefon Harris joins in on marimba to help a sextet find delightful syncopation in “Always There.”

On the closing “Simple Prayer,” Greene’s tenor leads a swaggering, righteous quartet that soars at the end, looking upward.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Music News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up