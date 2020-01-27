Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 2-8

Feb. 2: Comedian Tom Smothers is 83. Singer Graham Nash is 78. Actor Bo Hopkins is 76. Singer Howard Bellamy…

Feb. 2: Comedian Tom Smothers is 83. Singer Graham Nash is 78. Actor Bo Hopkins is 76. Singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 74. TV chef Ina Garten is 72. Actor Jack McGee is 71. Actor Brent Spiner is 71. Bassist Ross Valory of Journey is 71. Model Christie Brinkley i s 66. Actor Michael Talbott is 65. Actress Kim Zimmer (“Guilding Light”) is 65. Comedian Adam Ferrara is 54. Rock Bassist Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 54. Actress Jennifer Westfeldt is 50. Rock musician Ben Mize is 49. Rapper T-Mo is 48. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 47. Actress Lori Beth Denberg is 44. Rock musician Jesse Siebenberg (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Singer Shakira is 43. Actor Rich Sommer is 42. Country singer Blaine Larsen i s 34. Actress Zosia Mamet is 32.

Feb. 3: Actress Bridget Hanley is 79. Actress Blythe Danner is 77. Guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 73. Singer Melanie is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actress Pamela Franklin is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 64. Actor Thomas Calabro is 61. Actress Michele Greene is 58. Country singer Matraca Berg is 56. Actress Maura Tierney is 55. Actor Warwick Davis is 50. Actress Elisa Donovan is 49. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 44. Actress Isla Fisher is 44. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 38. Actor Matthew Moy is 36. Rapper Sean Kingston is 30. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall is 27.

Feb. 4: Actor Jerry Adler is 91. Actor Gary Conway is 84. Actor John Schuck is 80. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 79. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 78. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actor Michael Beck is 71. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 59. Country singer Clint Black is 58. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 57. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 54. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 50. Actor Rob Corddry is 49. Singer David Garza is 49. Actor Michael Goorjian is 49. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 48. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 45. Rapper Cam’ron is 44. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 43. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 36. Actor Charlie Barnett is 32. Actress Kyla Kenedy (TV: “Speechless”) is 17.

Feb. 5: Actor David Selby (“Dark Shadows”) is 79. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 79. Movie director Michael Mann is 77.Rock singer Al Kooper is 76. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 74. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 56. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 53. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 52. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen is 51. Actor David Chisum is 50. Country singer Sara Evans is 49. Country singer Tyler Farr is 36. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 33. Actor Henry Golding is 33. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 32. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 31. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 21.

Feb. 6: Actor Mike Farrell is 81. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80. Singer Fabian is 77. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 77. Actor Michael Tucker is 75. Actress Kathy Najimy is 63. Rock musician Simon Phillips of Toto is 63. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 63. Actor Barry Miller is 62. Actress Megan Gallagher is 60. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Country singer Richie McDonald is 58. Singer Rick Astley is 54. Rock musician Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 51. “Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 47. Actor Josh Stewart is 43. Actor Ben Lawson is 40. Actor Brandon Hammond is 36. Actress Alice Greczyn is 34. Rhythm and blues singer/actress Tinashe is 27.

Feb. 7: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 61. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60. Actor James Spader is 60. Country singer Garth Brooks is 58. Rock musician David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58. Comedian Chris Rock is 55. Actor Jason Gedrick is 53. Actress Essence Atkins is 48. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 45. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 42. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42. Actress Tina Majorino is 35. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 35.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 88. Newscaster Ted Koppel is 80. Actor Nick Nolte is 79. Comedian Robert Klein is 78. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 77. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67. Actor Henry Czerny is 61. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 59. Actress Missy Yager is 52. Actress Mary McCormack is 51. Actress Susan Misner is 49. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Seth Green is 46. Actor Josh Morrow is 46. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 43. Actor William Jackson Harper is 40. Actor Jim Parrack is 39. Drummer Max Grahn of Carolina Liar is 32.

