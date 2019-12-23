Celeb birthdays for week of Dec. 29-28

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4: Dec. 29: Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 87. Actor Jon Voight…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4:

Dec. 29: Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 87. Actor Jon Voight is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 73. Actor Ted Danson is 72. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 60. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 60. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus And Mary Chain is 58. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 55. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 54. Actor Jason Gould is 53. Director Lilly Wachowski (formerly Andy Wachowski) (“The Matrix”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 49. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 49. Actor Jude Law is 47. Actress Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 45. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 45. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ”The Faculty”) is 44. Actress Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 42. Actress Alison Brie (“Glow,” ”Community”) is 37. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 36. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 32. Actress Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 30. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 21.

Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 82. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ”Taxi”) is 79. Actor Fred Ward (“The Right Stuff”) is 77. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 77. Actress Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ”China Beach”) is 74. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV host Meredith Vieira is 66. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”) is 64. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 63. Actress Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 63. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. TV host Sean Hannity is 58. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 50. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 50. Actress Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 50. Actress Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 47. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ”Roswell”) is 46. Actress Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” ”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 39. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 39. Actress Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 37. Singer Andra Day is 35. Actress Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ”Reckless”) is 34. Singer Ellie Goulding is 33. Actress Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 33. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 29. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 28.

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 79. Actress Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 78. Actress Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 78. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 77. Actor Ben Kingsley is 76. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 72. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 71. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 68. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 66. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 57. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 56. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” ”The Wire”) is 50. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 47. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 44. Singer Psy is 42. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 40. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ”Jersey Boys”) is 34. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 30.

Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 82. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 78. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 74. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 56. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ”The Best Man”) is 51. R&B singer Tank is 44. Actress Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 24.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 73. Actress Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 68. Actress Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 66. Actress Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 59. Actress Tia Carrere is 53. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 52. Model Christy Turlington is 51. Actor Taye Diggs is 49. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 45. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 45. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 41. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 39. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 39. Actress Kate Bosworth is 37. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 37. Musician Trombone Shorty is 34. Singer Bryson Tiller is 27.

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 88. Singer Stephen Stills is 75. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 74. Actress Victoria Principal is 70. Actor Mel Gibson is 64. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 48. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 45. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 45. Actress Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 45. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 44. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 42. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster The People is 35. R&B singer Lloyd is 34. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 34.

Jan. 4: Actress Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 93. Actress Dyan Cannon is 81. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 65. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 64. Actress Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 64. Country singer Patty Loveless is 63. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 62. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 60. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ”Kids in the Hall”) is 57. Actress Dot Jones (“Glee”) is 56. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 55. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 55. Actress Julia Ormond is 55. Country singer Deana Carter is 54. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 50. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 49. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 47. Actress Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 45. Actress D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 40. Musician Justin Townes Earle is 38. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 37.

