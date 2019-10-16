Taylor Swift shines solo in Tiny Desk Concert

Taylor Swift performed for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series before she heads out on her 2020 world tour. It was just Swift, her guitar and a piano. And she's good.

Taylor Swift performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series before she heads out on her 2020 world tour. It was just Swift, her guitar and a piano. And she’s good.

“No backup dancers,” the singer joked.

Swift found a packed room waiting for her at the NPR offices for its latest installment, where she sang mostly acoustic songs from her new album, “Lover.”

She revealed during the small show that she “wrote everything on one instrument first” and told everyone the hits she was about to perform were “an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them.”

Swift went on to sing “Lover,” “The Man” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

At one point, she took off her blazer, revealing a maroon shirt underneath.

“You guys ever have costume changes at Tiny Desk?” she joked.

She also sang “All Too Well,” from her “Red” album.

“There’s one song that I’m particularly proud of because when the ‘Red’ album came out there was this one song on the album and I’m like, ‘I’m the only one who likes this song this much,’ but it’s only because it happened to me and it’s personal. No one is going to like ‘All Too Well’ as much,'” she said, adding that now the song usually makes No. 1 on any Taylor Swift song ranking.

Give it a watch below.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.