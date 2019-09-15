Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, found dead in New York

Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York City, police said.

Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York City, police said.

The New York Police Department received a call around 4 p.m. “for an unconscious male” at a townhouse on East 19th Street, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told CNN.

Ocasek, whose identity was confirmed by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cars became hugely popular in the late 1970s and 80s with hits including “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Drive.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.