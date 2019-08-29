Q&A: On ‘Inspired by True Events,’ Tori Kelly gets personal

NEW YORK (AP) — When Tori Kelly’s family entered a season of turmoil, the songstress coped by doing what comes…

She channeled the pain of her parents’ separation and the death of her grandfather as well as her new marriage into her latest project, “Inspired by True Events.” The album, released this month, marks Kelly’s return to the pop music world following her 2018 gospel album “Hiding Place,” which won two Grammys Awards.

She says, “Some of (the new songs are) so personal that it’s hard to sing sometimes, but it just felt so good to get it out.”

The 26-year-old hopes her gospel fans will give her album a chance because “God is all up in” the new songs.

