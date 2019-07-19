Carrie Underwood opens up about her workout routine after giving birth

(NEW YORK) — Between her family, her music career and her clothing brand, country superstar Carrie Underwood definitely keeps busy.…

(NEW YORK) — Between her family, her music career and her clothing brand, country superstar Carrie Underwood definitely keeps busy.

And just months after having her second child, her life is back in full swing.

“It takes a while to feel like yourself again,” she told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

At the event for her brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood, the singer said she was “frustrated” getting back to the gym and feeling like she wasn’t performing at the level she was at pre-baby No. 2.

“I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself,” she said. “And after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago.”

Underwood said she’s learned the importance of listening to her body to tell her the type of workout she needs, taking it day by day.

It “really depends on the day, you just gotta listen to your body,” she said, adding that she welcomes a good run or a great walk that’s “nice for your soul.”

This approach translates to her inclusive clothing line, which she said strives to help women start out by looking and feeling their best while training (or even just lounging around).

“A lot of people will go workout in order to feel great, but if you feel great in the first place, you’re one step ahead,” she said.

Underwood is currently on tour in the U.S. and her two boys are with her on the road.

“I consider myself so lucky that I do have a job that I get to take my children with me, and they get to be around me and I don’t have to choose anything,” she said. “Life and work colliding makes for a mess sometimes, but [mine is] good.”

“It’s hard,” she added, “but it’s worth it.”

