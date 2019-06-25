Avril Lavigne is launching her first tour in 5 years

Avril Lavigne is hitting the stage again and helping others at the same time.

The 34-year-old singer has announced her first North American tour in five years.

Her “Head Above Water” tour will run for 15 dates, kicking off in Seattle on September 14 and wrapping up on October 11 in Philadelphia.

Lavigne announced the tour Monday on her official Instagram account.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, one dollar from every ticket purchased will go to benefit the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme disease, serious illnesses or disabilities.

In 2015 Lavigne revealed that she had been bedridden for five months after contracting Lyme disease.

Avril Lavigne goes public with Lyme disease fight

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk, and I couldn’t move,” she told People magazine. “I thought I was dying.”

Ticket and tour city information can be found on Lavigne’s site.

