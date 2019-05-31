202
Home » Music News » Kenny Rogers admitted to…

Kenny Rogers admitted to hospital, treated for dehydration

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 5:31 pm 05/31/2019 05:31pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Kenny Rogers poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account. A statement posted Friday, May 31, 2019, said he would remain there for physical therapy to "get his strength back" before being discharged. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account.

A statement posted Friday said he would remain there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before being discharged. The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that “he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like “The Gambler,” ”Lucille” and “Lady.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!