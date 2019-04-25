Jersey’s Springsteen readies a Western-style album

202
By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 9:46 am 04/25/2019 09:46am
The 13-song disc is his first new studio album in five years. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off his Broadway run, New Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen looked West for inspiration on a new album he’s planning to release on June 14.

The 13-song disc is his first new studio album in five years. Titled “Western Stars,” Springsteen said Thursday the album draws some inspiration from southern California pop records of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He’s releasing a song and video called “Hello Sunshine” after midnight on Thursday.

Springsteen wrapped up a 236-show Broadway run last December.

bruce springsteen Entertainment News Music News new album Western Stars
