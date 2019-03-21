202
Home » Music News » Money Moves: Cardi B…

Money Moves: Cardi B files to trademark ‘Okurrr’

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio March 21, 2019 5:00 pm 03/21/2019 05:00pm
Share
ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — After Pepsi built an entire Super Bowl ad around Cardi B saying her signature phrase “Okurrr,” it’s no wonder the rapper is now moving to trademark it.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s website, Cardi’s filed paperwork to trademark the catchphrase for use on a long list of items, among them “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters.”

She also wants to trademark the word for use on “clothing, namely t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters and undergarments.”

Additionally, Cardi’s filed paperwork for the catchphrase spelled two different ways — “O-k-u-r-r-r,” and “O-k-u-r-r” — just in case someone tries to get cute.

Cardi once described the phrase to Jimmy Fallon as the sound made by “a cold pigeon in New York City.”

More News

Topics:
Cardi B Latest News Music News okurr
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!