Money Moves: Cardi B files to trademark ‘Okurrr’

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's website, Cardi's filed paperwork to trademark the catchphrase for use on a long list of items, among them “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters.”

(LOS ANGELES) — After Pepsi built an entire Super Bowl ad around Cardi B saying her signature phrase “Okurrr,” it’s no wonder the rapper is now moving to trademark it.

She also wants to trademark the word for use on “clothing, namely t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters and undergarments.”

Additionally, Cardi’s filed paperwork for the catchphrase spelled two different ways — “O-k-u-r-r-r,” and “O-k-u-r-r” — just in case someone tries to get cute.

Cardi once described the phrase to Jimmy Fallon as the sound made by “a cold pigeon in New York City.”