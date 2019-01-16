202
Keith Richards reissuing 1988 solo debut ‘Talk Is Cheap’

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 10:53 am 01/16/2019 10:53am
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait in New York. Richards is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo debut album by reissuing it. Richards originally released "Talk Is Cheap" in 1988 and will reissue the album on March 29. It will include six bonus tracks and will be released digitally, on CD, on vinyl and as a box set.

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Richards is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo debut album by reissuing it.

Richards originally released “Talk Is Cheap” in 1988 and will reissue the album on March 29. It will include six bonus tracks and will be released digitally, on CD, on vinyl and as a box set.

The box set includes unseen photos, an 80-page hardback book and rare memorabilia, including lyric sheets, posters and a guitar pick.

“Talk Is Cheap” features Maceo Parker, Patti Scialfa, Bootsy Collins and former Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Taylor.

Online:

http://www.keithrichards.com/

