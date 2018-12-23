202.5
Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday

By The Associated Press December 23, 2018 4:21 pm 12/23/2018 04:21pm
FILE - In an April 17, 2018 file photo, Meghan Trainor, right, and Daryl Sabara arrive at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 confirmed that Meghan Trainor wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home on Saturday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding . It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor’s 25th birthday.

The “All About That Bass” singer and the 26-year-old “Spy Kids” actor became engaged last year.

Trainor’s third album is due out in 2019.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

