202.5
Home » Music News » Bruce Springsteen: No tour…

Bruce Springsteen: No tour with E Street band in 2019

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 7:08 am 12/05/2018 07:08am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteen will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019. Springsteen on Tuesday, Dec. 4, posted on Twitter that they hope to be back soon. But The Boss says he wants a break after his "Springsteen on Broadway" show wraps up on Dec. 15 and he's working on various recording projects. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019.

Springsteen on Tuesday posted on Twitter that they hope to be back soon. But The Boss says he wants a break after his “Springsteen on Broadway” show wraps up on Dec. 15 and he’s working on various recording projects.

Springsteen says members of the band are out performing with their own projects and deserve support.

Springsteen wished his fans “Happy Holidays!”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500