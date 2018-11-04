202
Home » Music News » Ariana Grande's new song…

Ariana Grande’s new song references exes Davidson, Miller

By The Associated Press November 4, 2018 4:43 pm 11/04/2018 04:43pm
Share
FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande has released a song referencing her exes, including former fiance and “SNL” star Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande has released a song referencing her exes, including former fiance and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

The midtempo song “Thank U, Next” references past splits and expresses gratitude for what she has learned from the relationships. She talks about a Sean — she dated rapper Big Sean — and a Pete and Malcolm, which is the real first name of Miller. She says she wishes she could thank Malcolm and calls him an angel. The rapper died of a drug overdose in September.

In the song, she sings about her new love, “Ari,” and says “she taught me love, she taught me patience.”

Meanwhile, an emotional Davidson referenced the split on “SNL,” calling her a “wonderful, strong person.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500