WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on rapper Kanye West’s visit to the White House (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s “open-minded” about stop-and-frisk policing.

He made the comment as he met with rapper and producer Kanye West at the White House.

Trump earlier this week called on Chicago to adopt the strategy, in which large numbers of people are temporarily detained, questioned and sometimes searched for drugs and weapons.

Trump had said that “stop-and-frisk works.”

But West, who’s from Chicago, tells Trump that this strategy is detrimental. Here’s what West said: “We feel stop-and-frisk does not help relationships in the city.”

Trump says he’d been willing to “look at it,” and says, “They have to do something.”

Stop-and-frisk was used extensively in New York City until it was deemed unconstitutional because of its impact on minority residents. Chicago reached an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois in 2015 to curb the practice.

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump Donald has welcomed Kanye West to the White House, and says the rapper “has been a friend for a long time.”

West credits Trump with stopping a potential war with North Korea and is encouraging Trump to swap his usual Air Force One jet for a hydrogen-powered plane.

In a nearly 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, West says he was pressured not to wear his red “Make America Great Again.” West also says that many people believe that if someone’s black, then that person has to be a Democrat.

The White House had said that Trump and West would discuss a range of issues, including manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, which is where West grew up.

8:27 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set for a White House lunch with rapper Kanye West, whom he calls a longtime friend.

Trump told “Fox and Friends” Thursday: “He’s a different kind of guy and that’s OK with me.”

The White House has said they will talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up. Also attending is former NFL great Jim Brown, a civil rights leader who has met with Trump previously.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a “Saturday Night Live” show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year.

