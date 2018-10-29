202
Concert will raise money for Hurricane Florence victims

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 2:34 pm 10/29/2018 02:34pm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A concert is set in South Carolina next month to raise money for Hurricane Florence victims.

The 10-hour Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert is set Nov. 11 at the TicketReturn.com Field, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans minor league baseball team.

Performers scheduled to appear include Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Love & Theft and the Davisson Brothers Band.

Randy Houser had also been on the schedule, but he tweeted that there had been a “mix up” and he can’t attend.

The concert is being organized by The City of Myrtle Beach, Visit Myrtle Beach and others.

From staging to lighting, from artists to venue, most labor and services will be donated to maximize money for relief.

The money will be used to help storm victims in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marlboro and Marion counties.

