202
Home » Music News » University of Minnesota awards…

University of Minnesota awards honorary degree to Prince

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 11:37 pm 09/26/2018 11:37pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show of the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The University of Minnesota will award the late rock star Prince an honorary degree Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018, to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota has awarded the late rock star Prince an honorary degree to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis.

University President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha presented the school’s highest honor, the Doctorate of Humane Letters, to Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, in a ceremony on campus Wednesday evening. The university had been preparing to present it to Prince himself before his death in 2016.

Students from the university’s School of Music were joined by guest artists including St. Paul Peterson and Cameron Kinghorn in paying tribute to Prince by performing music associated with his career.

While the event was free, it was booked to capacity ahead of time.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

When Doves Cry: Remembering Prince

After Prince's death, WTOP's Jason Fraley looked back at the singer's successes.

More News

Topics:
Education News Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500