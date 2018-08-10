202
Home » Music News » Rascal Flatts abruptly ends…

Rascal Flatts abruptly ends show over ‘security issue’

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 1:20 pm 08/10/2018 01:20pm
Share

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Country group Rascal Flatts abruptly ended an Indiana concert because of what police call a “security issue” that is being investigated.

Concertgoers say the band didn’t return for an expected encore Thursday night at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in suburban Indianapolis, after which a public-address announcement said the show was over. Security guards told people to evacuate the seating area. Fan Andy VonDielingen told The Indianapolis Star he saw a disruption in the general-admission area closest to the outdoor amphitheater’s stage.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said Friday the matter is an open investigation. It didn’t immediately release any details.

Rascal Flatts said on Twitter that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked fans for their understanding.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500