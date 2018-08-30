Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack coming October 5

The soundtrack to Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born, featuring music from both the Oscar nominated actor-turned director and his co-star Lady Gaga, will debut Oct. 5.

(LOS ANGELES) — The soundtrack to Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, featuring music from both the Oscar nominated actor-turned director and his co-star Lady Gaga, will debut October 5.



The soundtrack features the pair performing 19 songs, together and separately. There are also 15 dialogue tracks capturing specific moments in the film. As previously reported, Cooper plays fading star Jackson Maine, and Gaga plays Ally, a rising star he takes under his wing and then falls in love with.

Snippets of two of the song — “Shallow” and “Maybe It’s Time” — have already been heard in the trailer for the film.

Of note, the soundtrack includes Gaga’s version of “La Vie en Rose,” a classic by French singer Edith Piaf, as well as songs co-written by: “Uptown Funk” mastermind Mark Ronson; alt-Country star Jason Isbell; Willie Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson; past Gaga collaborators Nick Monson and DJ White Shadow; Diane Warren; current hit songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter; and noted country hit songwriters Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna.

The soundtrack is now available for pre-order. A Star Is Born premieres Friday at the Venice International Film Festival and arrives in theaters October 5.

Here’s the tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. “Black Eyes” – Performed by Bradley Cooper

3. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

4. Fabulous French

5. “La Vie En Rose” – Performed by Lady Gaga

6. I’ll Wait For You

7. “Maybe It’s Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper

8. Parking Lot

9. “Out of Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper

10. “Alibi” – Performed by Bradley Cooper

11. Trust Me

12. “Shallow” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. “Music To My Eyes” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

15. “Diggin’ My Grave” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

16. I Love You

17. “Always Remember Us This Way” – Performed by Lady Gaga

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. “Look What I Found” – Performed by Lady Gaga

21. Memphis

22. “Heal Me” – Performed by Lady Gaga

23. “I Don’t Know What Love Is” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

24. Vows

25. “Is That Alright?” – Performed by Lady Gaga

26. SNL

27. “Why Did You Do That?” – Performed by Lady Gaga

28. “Hair Body Face” – Performed by Lady Gaga

29. Scene 98

30. “Before I Cry” – Performed by Lady Gaga

31. “Too Far Gone” – Performed by Bradley Cooper

32. Twelve Notes

33. “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga

34. “I’ll Never Love Again” (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.