Aretha Franklin’s music rising on charts following her death

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 3:35 pm 08/16/2018 03:35pm
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, shows singer Aretha Franklin performing during the BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s music quickly climbed the iTunes’ charts following her death on Thursday.

Her “30 Greatest Hits” album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj’s new album, while “Respect” topped the songs’ charts.

More songs from Franklin, including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” ”Think,” ”Chain of Fools” and “I Say a Little Prayer,” were in the Top 10.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled health issues in recent years and in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

For more, visit https://apnews.com/tag/ArethaFranklin

Entertainment News Music News
