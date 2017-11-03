201.5
Miguel ‘angered’ by immigrant treatment at detention centers

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 2:31 pm 11/03/2017 02:31pm
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016 file photo, Miguel performs at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Grammy-winning singer Miguel says he felt angered after hearing numerous stories of immigrants being deprived of meals and relegated to harsh living conditions inside some detention centers across the country. He is looking to shed light on the alleged treatment of immigrants at the facilities and has taken to his social media, spoken publicly and recently headlined a free #SchoolsNotPrisons concert in California to bring more awareness toward the issues. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Miguel says he felt angered after hearing numerous stories of immigrants being deprived of meals and relegated to harsh living conditions inside some detention centers across the country.

Miguel is looking to shed light on the alleged treatment, recently headlining a free #SchoolsNotPrisons concert in California to bring more awareness to the issue. He has spoken publicly and posted on social media about the mistreatment.

Miguel performed several songs in front of more than 1,000 attendees at a concert last week held across the street from the Adelanto Detention Center, the largest in the state.

The singer, who is black and Mexican, says he felt compelled to perform because of the issues involving systematic incarceration of minorities.

