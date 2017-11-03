201.5
CMA host Brad Paisley calls media restrictions unfair

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 11:59 am 11/03/2017 11:59am
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Country Music Association is warning media outlets to avoid questions about a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their annual awards show next week or risk losing credentials. The 51st annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The co-host of the Country Music Association Awards Brad Paisley is calling on the organization to rescind media restrictions barring reporters from asking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at the awards show.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that he’s sure the CMA “will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines”

In media guidelines for Wednesday’s 51st annual CMA Awards held in Nashville, Tennessee, the association said the restrictions were “out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved” and they wanted everyone “to feel comfortable talking to press.” Media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials “potentially revoked via security escort.”

