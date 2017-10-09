The Latest: Coroner: Shooter autopsy done, analysis ongoing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The coroner says an autopsy has been done on the man who authorities say rained gunfire on a concert crowd from a Las Vegas Strip hotel suite and shot himself dead before police burst into his room.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) didn’t say Monday when Stephen Paddock’s body would be released to his family or how long it will be before forensic and toxicology results are made public.

Fudenberg told The Associated Press he can’t speak at this time about a cause of death, details of the autopsy, or the location of the body because of the ongoing investigation.

He says “extensive forensic analysis” is continuing.

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2yzrWEz) that he wanted to have his brother’s remains cremated and the ashes sent to their 89-year-old mother in Orlando, Florida.

____

8:54 a.m.

The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a Las Vegas country music festival is in town to help investigators figure out the shooter’s motives and to retrieve the body.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2yzrWEz) that Eric Paddock arrived in town Saturday for hours of interviews with FBI agents, a police detective, a profiler and a psychologist.

Eric Paddock would not talk to The Associated Press by phone and declined by text message.

Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. Authorities so far have struggled to find a motive.

Eric Paddock of Florida says he wants to help investigators get into his brother’s mindset. He said that he’ll retrieve his brother’s body and have it cremated.

___

8:31 a.m.

___

3:18 a.m.

Country star Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas a week after a mass shooting during his performance at a music festival left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked Aldean on Facebook on Sunday for visiting with survivors. The hospital says Aldean’s visit “helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, posted a picture of herself and Jason on Instagram looking at the Mandalay Bay resort, where shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room Oct. 1. She wrote in the caption that seeing the strength of victims helped the couple “try to begin the healing process.”

The visit came a day after Aldean performed on “Saturday Night Live” in tribute to the victims.

