Solange, Bruno Mars lead Soul Train Awards nominations

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 7:09 am 10/17/2017 07:09am
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, Solange performs during FYF Fest in Los Angeles. Solange was nominated for seven Soul Train Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. The awards show will air on Nov. 26. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Solange is the most nominated artist for this year’s edition of BET’s Soul Train Awards.

The younger sister of Beyonce has seven nominations, including best R&B/soul female artist and video and song of the year for her single “Cranes in the Sky.”

Bruno Mars has six nods, including song of the year for “That’s What I Like” and album/mixtape of the year for “24K Magic.”

A pair of career achievement awards will be handed out at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Las Vegas. Toni Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award and female R&B trio SWV will honored with the Lady of Soul Award. BET said Tuesday the artists are being honored for their longstanding careers and influence.

The ceremony will air on BET on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

