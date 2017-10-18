201.5
Little Rock police arrest suspected 1st shooter at nightclub

By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 5:58 pm 10/18/2017 05:58pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say they have arrested the person suspected of firing first during a mass shooting at a Little Rock rap concert last summer.

No one died in the July 1 melee, but 28 people sustained injuries. Little Rock police Capt. Russell King said Wednesday that 19-year-old Tyler Jackson was the first to fire a weapon as Ricky Hampton performed at the Power Ultra Lounge under the name Finese2Tymes.

Jackson faces battery and assault charges. Previously, the rapper’s bodyguard, Kentrell Gwynn, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault. King said police hope that more arrests will follow. Hampton faces federal charges tied to an earlier shooting at an eastern Arkansas nightclub.

Police said Jackson would be booked into the Pulaski County jail, but records showed him not there Wednesday afternoon.

