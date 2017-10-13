201.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Linkin Park releases 'Carpool…

Linkin Park releases ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with late Bennington

By The Associated Press October 13, 2017 6:20 am 10/13/2017 06:20am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linkin Park has released the episode of “Carpool Karaoke” the band filmed in July, six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life.

The 23-minute episode of the Apple Music series has been posted to the band’s Facebook page . Bennington appears to be in good spirits throughout the episode and is shown behind the wheel teaching episode host Ken Jeong how to sing in Bennington’s signature scream. Bennington’s bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn are also featured, performing some of the band’s hits karaoke-style, including “Numb” and “In the End.”

The episode begins with a message stating that its release has the blessing of Bennington’s family and is dedicated to his memory.

Bennington hanged himself at his California home on July 20.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest