Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 10:26 am 10/15/2017 10:26am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

Analysts who closely track the finances of the city’s casino companies say Las Vegas will see a short-term dip in visitors in response to the shooting.

Casinos and police may have to impose new security measures after gunman Stephen Paddock brought more than 20 rifles into his hotel room and drove a car filled with explosives into the parking garage.

Electronic billboards that typically promote restaurants, concerts and other entertainment are now showing a dedicated phone line for victims and their families.

Stock prices of the main Las Vegas casino companies also took a minor tumble, and the “What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas” slogan has been put on hold.

