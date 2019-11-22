Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel call ‘Frozen II’ a different kind of love story

Actresses Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel say Frozen II has an important message for kids about self-love.

(NEW YORK) — The wait finally over: Frozen II, one of the most anticipated movies of the year hits theaters this weekend.

The tale of sisterly love and self-love continues, and stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, who play Anna and Elsa, respectively, tell ABC News it’s an extremely important message, delivered in a way even young kids can understand.

“If you don’t have self-love or familial love, romantic love might not be in your future,” Bell explains. “Those are sort of the first two steps. So to put that on the front burner for kids to digest in a way that’s simple for them just makes me feel pride.”

“It’s groundbreaking. And it feels good to be a part of that,” adds Menzel.

It seems to be a message Bell’s two daughters, ages six and four, with husband Dax Shepard, star of ABC’s Bless This Mess, already grasped.

“Like the older one will do something silly and I’ll reprimand her and I’m like, “Do you need to take a time out?” And the little one will come up go, “Don’t talk to my sister! Leave her alone!” Bell says. “And then I’m like, it’s funny and I want to laugh, but I’m also, like, overjoyed that they’re defending each other.”

The film also includes a fun and interesting journey for co-star Josh Gad, who voices the lovable snowman Olaf.

“I love the growth of him going from sort of toddler to more fully fledged child where he’s starting to ask questions and have these existential sort of thoughts,” he tells ABC.

Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter and Rachel Matthews round out the voice cast of Frozen II, opening nationwide on Friday.

