‘Clueless’ getting a gritty Gen-Z reboot as a mystery drama series

The cult classic movie “Clueless” is coming back as a TV series — with an insane twist. First and foremost, the lighthearted spirit of the original 1995 film will be completely washed away and adopt a darker vibe.

Deadline reports that “Will & Grace” writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey penned the script, which has multiple streaming services, such as The CW, reportedly frothing at the mouth. The re-imagined series will reportedly combine the elements of “Riverdale,” “Mean Girls,” and a Lizzo music video.

The reboot series will take viewers on “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled” ride through a high school where “queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans.”

The mystery drama series is currently in the works at CBS TV Studios, who own the rights of the original film and the 1996 television spinoff series.

As expected, fans of the original movie are already giving the news a hard “as if!”

This isn’t the first “Clueless” reboot news to come out recently. Last year, it was revealed that a new “Clueless” movie was in the works from “Girls Trip” producer Tracy Oliver and Marquita Robinson, a writer on the Netflix comedy “GLOW.”

It is unknown if the two projects are related.

“Clueless,” the 1995 movie, starred Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Dan Hedaya.

