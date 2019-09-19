Stephen King fans can get paid to watch 13 of his horror movies by Halloween

TV provider U.S. Dish came up with a new promotion that will pay one person $1,300 for watching 13 Stephen King films by Halloween and documenting the experience.

(NEW YORK) — Horror movie fans have a chance to get paid for doing what they love, or love to hate — watching scary movies and sharing all the spooky details of their experience.

TV provider U.S. Dish came up with a new promotion that will pay one person $1,300 for watching 13 Stephen King films by Halloween and documenting the experience.

U.S. Dish said it wants to “help you achieve your dreams, or rather, face your nightmares” and is accepting applications for a limited time ahead of the release of King-based films, It: Chapter Two and Doctor Sleep.

The company narrowed down the must-watch King films to 13 titles, including Carrie, Children of the Corn, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Dreamcatcher, It, The Mist, Pet Sematary, Salem’s Lot, The Shining, Thinner, and Misery.

U.S. Dish will give a work sheet to guide the lucky viewer through their documenting process so he or she can highlight all the hair-raising details. The viewer must also wear a Fitbit — courtesy of Dish — to track his or her pulse during the scary scenes.

Dish will also equip the viewer with the proper DISH gear and package to watch the movies, complete with “a survival kit with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience.”

Finally, fans will receive “a movie theater gift card to add a 14th King film to their list, either It: Chapter 2 or Doctor Sleep, whichever nightmare you prefer.”

Once the person finishes watching, logging and reporting back, Dish will pay them $1,300.

