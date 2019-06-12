‘Toy Story 4’ goes where no other ‘Toy Story’ has gone before

The toys are back! Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 had its world premiere Tuesday night in Hollywood, and this time out, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends go where no other toy has gone before.

(LOS ANGELES) — The toys are back! Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” had its world premiere Tuesday night in Hollywood, and this time out, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends go where no other toy has gone before.

“We go outside of the kid’s bedroom out in the middle of nature in the middle of nowhere, which is really amazing to see,” the film’s director, Josh Cooley, told ABC Radio.

In “Toy Story 4,” a new character named Forky joins the gang, along with some classic toys from more recent decades.

“We’ve got some Kenner “Star Wars” toys in there and some other types of toys from the 80s and 90s … stuff you remember playing with,” said Cooley.

Of course, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are back as the voices of Woody and Buzz, respectively, joined by a bunch of newcomers, including Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and a particularly funny turn from Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom — a little too funny, according to Allen.

“I hate to say it, because his character is as funny as Ken doll, Michael Keaton was, that was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen, that whole scene with Barbie,” said Allen, referring to 2010s “Toy Story 3.” “Keanu jumps that up a notch. He’s the most genuine, sweetest guy and he’s really funny. Oh, great.”

“Toy Story 4” opens nationwide June 21 from Pixar and Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

