CNN to make documentary on civil rights icon John Lewis

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 1:00 pm 05/08/2019 01:00pm
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2019 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. CNN Films is developing a documentary on civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Robert Lewis. The network announced Wednesday, May 8, that “Gideon’s Army” director Dawn Porter is helming the project. She began shooting the 79-year-old Lewis last year ahead of the midterm elections. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN Films is developing a documentary on civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Robert Lewis.

The network announced Wednesday that “Gideon’s Army” director Dawn Porter is helming the project. She began shooting the 79-year-old Lewis last year ahead of the midterm elections.

The film will be primarily a cinema verite documentary following Lewis from the election through the congressional battles of 2019.

In a statement, Porter said the need has never been greater for “the type of moral and compassionate leadership that he embodies.”

Recent CNN Films releases include “RBG,” ”Three Identical Strangers” and “Apollo 11,” all of which received a theatrical release before appearing on the network.

