‘Avenger: Endgame’ seeks top honors at MTV Movie & TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Avengers: Endgame,” ”Game of Thrones” and “RBG” are the top nominees heading into next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Tuesday that the three titles each garnered four…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Avengers: Endgame,” ”Game of Thrones” and “RBG” are the top nominees heading into next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that the three titles each garnered four nominations for the awards show, which will air June 17. The show will also introduce new categories including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

“Endgame” will compete for best movie against “BlacKkKlansman,” ”Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” ”Us” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The Marvel superhero film also earned nods for stars Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin.

The Oscar-nominated “RBG,” which focused on the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is nominated for best documentary, most meme-able moment and inaugural real-life hero. The film will also face “Endgame” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for best fight.

“Game of Thrones” is up for best show along with nominations for Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarke.

“Shazam” star Zachary Levi will host the show, which will be held in Santa Monica, California. The actor is also nominated for best hero and best comedic performance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.