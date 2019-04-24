‘You gotta pace yourself’: Checking in with the superfans at Marvel’s 22 Movie Marathon

Sure, you may have seen all of the movies in the Marvel Expanded Universe. But have you seen them all in a row? That's exactly what some hearty souls are doing right now, at three select AMC Theatres in the U.S.

AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, AMC River East 21 in Illinois, and AMC Metreon 16 in California are staging the 22-movie marathon, which kicked off Tuesday at 10 a.m., from 2008’s Iron Man to the new Avengers: Endgame. More than 24 hours later, the fans were up to 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron — and some were faring better than others.

Rashad told ABC Radio, “Well, it is my first time actually doing a marathon. So it’s quite interesting but also quite exhausting as well.”

Devon, there with his buddy Luther, explained, “It’s been pretty awesome. We actually came to last year’s event as well. Definitely starting to feel a little tired but ah, we’ll recoup for sure.”

“It’s been a rough 24 hours but pushing through it,” Joshua added. “Taking a little naps here and there. Ten minutes 20 minutes but enjoying the movies and can’t wait until tomorrow for Endgame.”

We wanted to know about the breaks, considering the marathon’s 59 hour run-time. “For every movie, it’s 20 minutes,” Rashad explained, “And … there’s only three big breaks. So the first was one for one hour. This one is for two, and the last one will be a little bit longer than this one.”

As a reward for their endurance, the fans get access to exclusive merchandise and will get to see Avengers: Endgame at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 — one hour before the general public does.

