In an Instagram post, J.Lo announces ‘Hustlers’ with Cardi B hits theaters September 13

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio April 16, 2019 9:15 am 04/16/2019 09:15am
ABC/Paula Lobo

(NEW YORK) — In an Instagram post she shot on set — in a shut-down Bergdorf’s department store in Manhattan — Jennifer Lopez says the stripper-revenge drama Hustlers will be released September 13.

The drama, in which she’ll star with stripper-turned-hip-hop superstar Cardi B and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Constance Wu, centers on a group of gentlemen’s club co-workers who “turn the tables” on their Wall Street clientele.

Based on a New York Magazine article, the film, which is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, also stars Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl.

Topics:
Cardi B Entertainment News hustlers JLo Movie News
