‘He killed all our friends’: In new ‘Endgame’ trailer, Cap and Tony’s ‘Civil War’ is over as Avengers assemble to avenge the fallen

(LOS ANGELES) — No April Fools-related Marvel movie “news” came down the pike Monday, but just as fans were exhaling, Tuesday brought the surprise release of a new teaser for Avengers: Endgame.

The piece is just a about a minute long, but gives lots of new glimpses of Earth’s mightiest heroes gearing up for their final face off with big bad Thanos, whose climactic Infinity War finger snap exterminated half of all living things.

“If we do this, we’d be going in short-handed,” Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner warns Don Cheadle’s Rhodes, who retorts, “Yeah, you mean, because he killed all our friends?”

“It’s not about how much we lost,” Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark says in voiceover as he’s seen hugging his fiancee, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts. “It’s how much we have left.”

Also seeking tenderness is Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Racoon, who grips the hand of Karen Gillan’s Nebula; as they both mourn their Guardians of the Galaxy teammates.

In a key moment, Stark turns to Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

“You trust me,” Stark says, offering his hand. “I do,” Cap says, shaking it — and their super-heroic falling out, as documented in Captain America: Civil War, is over.

Some of the assembled team is seen jumping through space in Star-Lord’s shop The Benatar, with Rocket and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel at the controls.

“You could not live with your own failure,” Josh Brolin’s Thanos says in voiceover, as Stark looks at a photo of himself with another one of big purple guy’s victims, Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man.

“Where did that lead you?” Thanos asks. “Back to me.”

We glimpse the heroes approaching a seated Thanos, who’s waiting for them on a wrecked planet.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26 from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News is owned by Disney.

Tickets are now on sale.

