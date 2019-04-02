Bill Murray and Adam Driver hunt zombies in trailer for ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Bill Murray and Adam Driver lead "the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled" in the official trailer for the horror-comedy film The Dead Don't Die, written and directed by cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

(NEW YORK) — Bill Murray and Adam Driver lead “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled” in the official trailer for the horror-comedy film The Dead Don’t Die, written and directed by cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

The clip, released on Monday, opens with a voiceover warning that in the peaceful town of Centerville, “something terrifying, something horrifying, is coming.”

That “something” turns out to be a series of grisly murders, first believed to be the work of wild animals. However, Driver’s police Officer Peterson has another theory: “I’m thinkin’ maybe it’s the work of zombies…You know, the undead. Ghouls.”

His hunch is correct. These zombies also seem to “gravitate to things they did when they were alive,” for example, coffee and chardonnay.

Besides Driver and Murray, who plays Driver’s police partner, the all-star cast includes Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez and Carol Kane along with singer-songwriter Tom Waits, rapper RZA, pop star Selena Gomez and punk rocker Iggy Pop, who with Kane plays a zombie

The Dead Don’t Die hits theaters June 14.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.