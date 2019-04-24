202
Home » Movie News » Academy Award-winning film 'Moonlight'…

Academy Award-winning film ‘Moonlight’ is coming to Netflix in May

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio April 24, 2019 5:00 pm 04/24/2019 05:00pm
Share
Barry Jenkins' Academy Award-winning film "Moonlight" is headed to Netflix next month. (Courtesy ABC)

(LOS ANGELES) — Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight” is headed to Netflix next month.

The streaming platform’s Strong Black Lead account shared the news in a tweet, adding a GIF from the movie, in which Mahershala Ali’s character, Juan, swims toward young Chiron.

“It brings me great pleasure to announce that @BarryJenkins’ Academy Award-winning film Moonlight will be having its @netflix US debut on May 21,” the tweet reads.

The film, which won Oscars for both Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture in 2017, follows Chiron, a young black man in Miami who struggles with his sexuality identity.

The film also starred Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monáe and Ali, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News moonlight Movie News netflix
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!